WATCH: Referee's assistant appears to elbow Liverpool's Andy Robertson in face

The referee's assistant appeared to elbow Liverpool's Andy Robertson in the face at the end of the first half against Arsenal

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson looked to be caught in the face by an elbow from the assistant referee at the end of the first half against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

Robertson went towards the assistant to remonstrate as he left the pitch at half-time and the official raised his arm, appearing to catch the Scotland left-back in the face.

The incident was discussed by the pundits at half-time and in a video posted by Sky Sports on Twitter, they asked: "Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson?"

The assistant in question is Constantine Hatzidakis and the official is likely to be in big trouble after the match, although he may claim that the action was unintentional.

Arsenal went in at 2-1 up at half-time, having taken a 2-0 lead earlier in the half through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Mohamed Salah later missed a penalty for the Reds in the second period.

