WATCH: Referee's assistant appears to elbow Liverpool's Andy Robertson in face
The referee's assistant appeared to elbow Liverpool's Andy Robertson in the face at the end of the first half against Arsenal
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson looked to be caught in the face by an elbow from the assistant referee at the end of the first half against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.
Robertson went towards the assistant to remonstrate as he left the pitch at half-time and the official raised his arm, appearing to catch the Scotland left-back in the face.
The incident was discussed by the pundits at half-time and in a video posted by Sky Sports on Twitter, they asked: "Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson?"
Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson?!" 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CZQbDDDX0IApril 9, 2023
The assistant in question is Constantine Hatzidakis and the official is likely to be in big trouble after the match, although he may claim that the action was unintentional.
Arsenal went in at 2-1 up at half-time, having taken a 2-0 lead earlier in the half through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.
Mohamed Salah later missed a penalty for the Reds in the second period.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Ben Hayward
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock