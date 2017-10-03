WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has some rather big shoes to fill, given his dad is Real Madrid's greatest goalscorer and arguably Portugal's best ever player.

However, there are certainly clear signs that Ronaldo Jnr is picking up some of the finer points of his old man's outstanding prowess with a football.

The seven-year-old took the opportunity to show off to Ronaldo's old Manchester United team-mate Rio Ferdinand when he visited the family home in the Spanish capital, producing a backheel flick and a driven penalty his dad would be proud of.

He even tried his luck at Ronaldo Snr's famous free-kick style, after taking some pointers from the man himself.

Ferdinand, who recently announced plans to try his luck in professional boxing, even took on the young man in a press-up contest after failing to keep out his spot-kick.

You can watch some of the highlights from Rio's visit, courtesy of Nike Football, below...