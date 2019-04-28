Watch Sheffield United players celebrate as Premier League promotion is sealed

Sheffield United celebrated in style as Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Aston Villa confirmed their promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades were already all but mathematically certain of going up following their victory against Ipswich on Saturday, but their Yorkshire rivals’ failure to secure all three points in a dramatic game at Elland Road made it official.

The Blades had gathered their players together inside Bramall Lane to watch how events unfolded up the M1.

And when the final whistle blew, they celebrated in raucous fashion, sending beer flying and chanting “we are going up” as they jumped up and down at their home stadium.

Fans spotted defender Richard Stearman throwing a full pint across the room in one video.

The Blades could even still win the division if they win their final game of the season at Stoke and Norwich lose at Villa.