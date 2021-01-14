Watch: Tau impresses on Premier League debut against Man City

Watch the highlights from Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau’s Premier League debut for Brighton & Hove Albion against Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

Tau fired on debut for the Potters in the FA Cup this past weekend and was handed a start by Graham Potter for their clash with the Citizens.

Percy Tau vs. Man City by numbers:• 68 minutes played• 25 touches• 3 dribbles attempted, 3 completed (100% success)• 2 key defensive contributions• 1 chance createdHe also put Zinchenko put on his arse 😂Done himself proud on his Premier League debut! #BHAFC 🔵🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/pSXSGMbUIYJanuary 13, 2021

While having to remain defensively disciplined against a good City side, Tau showed his attacking abilities with a number of good runs down the right flank.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man's standout moment came when he left City left back Oleksander Zinchenko on the floor with some fancy footwork.

Enjoy snippets of Tau’s performance here: