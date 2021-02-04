Watch: Tuchel gives squad update ahead of London derby

Thomas Tuchel has given an update on his squad ahead of Chelsea’s London derby clash with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Having claimed four points from his opening two matches at the helm, Tuchel has the opportunity to secure a statement victory, especially as Spurs are coached by a former Blues boss.

The hosts will also be without frontman Harry Kane, who is ruled out due to injury, while Tuchel is likely to have a full squad to choose from ahead of the London derby.

WATCH: Tuchel address the media ahead of London derby