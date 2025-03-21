Thomas Tuchel will take charge of his first game as England manager on Friday evening

Thomas Tuchel has been warned he faces the risk of players sulking and wishing for him to lose his job if he continues to overlook them for England.

We're not entirely sure why the Three Lions boss would be at all bothered about players he doesn't fancy anyway not liking him for not picking them.

But that's nonetheless the view of former Premier League title-winning captain Sherwood, who lifted the trophy with Blackburn Rovers in 1995 before going on to manage Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Tim Sherwood: Thomas Tuchel risks losing players (who he doesn't want anyway)

Tim Sherwood is unimpressed with Thomas Tuchel's squad

Jordan Henderson's inclusion was a particular surprise, with Tuchel also retaining faith in fellow England veteran Kyle Walker despite his poor form for England and Manchester City last season.

Marcus Rashford was meanwhile recalled after showing signs of gaining a new lease of life since joining Aston Villa on loan in January.

Jordan Henderson is back in the England squad after missing out on Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sherwood has questioned some of those decisions, telling Norsk Poker: “I was shocked by some of the names I saw in Tuchel’s England squad.

“I thought we’d seen the last of Jordan Henderson in an England shirt. I like Jordan, I think he’s a wonderful professional, but it was a real shock to me to see him picked.

“Even Marcus Rashford, I know he’s shown glimpses of what he’s capable of but he hasn’t performed on a consistent basis or for long enough in my opinion.

"There’ll be a lot of players that are disappointed to have not been called up who are playing out of their skin for their clubs."

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a good start at Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morgan Gibbs-White's omission has come in for particular criticism, given the midfielder's excellent form for Premier League surprise packages Nottingham Forest this season.

The 25 year old has spoken of the 'incredible' way Tuchel handled leaving him out - only to call him up as a replacement for the injured Cole Palmer.

Still, Sherwood believes others will not be so happy, continuing: “Some of the players not picked this time around might already be hoping for a new manager to take over if Tuchel doesn’t favour them and won’t give them a chance."

Well, yeah. That's how management works. You can't pick 50 players.

Sherwood went on: "It’s clear from Tuchel’s contract that he’ll be assessed based on England’s performance in the World Cup – otherwise he’d have been offered or signed a longer deal."