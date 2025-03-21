'I was shocked by some of the names in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad - some players might already want a new manager': Three Lions boss warned ahead of first clash tonight

The make-up of Thomas Tuchel's first England squad has come into question after recalls for Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest reacts, to Nottingham Forest fans chanting &quot;Englands number 10&quot; after the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Portman Road on March 15, 2025 in Ipswich, England.
Thomas Tuchel will take charge of his first game as England manager on Friday evening (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel has been warned he faces the risk of players sulking and wishing for him to lose his job if he continues to overlook them for England.

We're not entirely sure why the Three Lions boss would be at all bothered about players he doesn't fancy anyway not liking him for not picking them.

But that's nonetheless the view of former Premier League title-winning captain Sherwood, who lifted the trophy with Blackburn Rovers in 1995 before going on to manage Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Tim Sherwood: Thomas Tuchel risks losing players (who he doesn't want anyway)

Tim Sherwood during his days as Aston Villa manager

Tim Sherwood is unimpressed with Thomas Tuchel's squad

Jordan Henderson's inclusion was a particular surprise, with Tuchel also retaining faith in fellow England veteran Kyle Walker despite his poor form for England and Manchester City last season.

Marcus Rashford was meanwhile recalled after showing signs of gaining a new lease of life since joining Aston Villa on loan in January.

Jordan Henderson lining up for Ajax

Jordan Henderson is back in the England squad after missing out on Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sherwood has questioned some of those decisions, telling Norsk Poker: “I was shocked by some of the names I saw in Tuchel’s England squad.

“I thought we’d seen the last of Jordan Henderson in an England shirt. I like Jordan, I think he’s a wonderful professional, but it was a real shock to me to see him picked.

“Even Marcus Rashford, I know he’s shown glimpses of what he’s capable of but he hasn’t performed on a consistent basis or for long enough in my opinion.

"There’ll be a lot of players that are disappointed to have not been called up who are playing out of their skin for their clubs."

Marcus Rashford is presented as an Aston Villa player in February 2025 after his loan move from Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a good start at Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morgan Gibbs-White's omission has come in for particular criticism, given the midfielder's excellent form for Premier League surprise packages Nottingham Forest this season.

The 25 year old has spoken of the 'incredible' way Tuchel handled leaving him out - only to call him up as a replacement for the injured Cole Palmer.

Still, Sherwood believes others will not be so happy, continuing: “Some of the players not picked this time around might already be hoping for a new manager to take over if Tuchel doesn’t favour them and won’t give them a chance."

Well, yeah. That's how management works. You can't pick 50 players.

Sherwood went on: "It’s clear from Tuchel’s contract that he’ll be assessed based on England’s performance in the World Cup – otherwise he’d have been offered or signed a longer deal."

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

