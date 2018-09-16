WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's best goals in animated highlight reel
Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared an animated highlight reel of his most remarkable goals after reaching 500 for club and country.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to social media to thank LA Galaxy and each of his former teams after notching his 500th career goal in typically sensational fashion.
The 36-year-old scored with a sublime, flicked volley on the turn in a 5-3 defeat to Toronto in MLS to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only active players to have reached the milestone.
In a message posted to Twitter, the Malmo product expressed gratitude to Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United and his other ex-employers in a post accompanied by an animation capturing some of his most famous strikes.
The illustrations include a mazy dribble and finish with Ajax, an audacious backheel while at Inter and the stunning bicycle kick for Sweden against England in 2013 that won him the Puskas Award.
