Watch: Zwane, Pitso take top honours at PSL Awards

Watch as Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane stole the show at the 2019/20 PSL Awards on Thursday night taking home three major awards.

Zwane was crowned the 2019/20 PSL Footballer of the Season and Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season. The Bafana Bafana star completed a hat trick when he was also named as the Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season.



The PSL Footballer of the Season is voted exclusively by the Premier Division coaches while the Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season is chosen by players. Players are not allowed to vote for their teammate.



This was Zwane’s second successive nomination for the PSL Footballer of the Season. This year, he beat teammates Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile and Kaizer Chief’s Samir Nurkovic.



Pitso Mosimane, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, took the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season for a record third time in a row.

Mosimane guided Mamelodi Sundowns to yet another Absa Premiership title in September. This was Mamelodi Sundowns’ third consecutive trophy.



Baroka FC’s Goodman Mosele took the Absa Premiership Most Promising Player award in a category that was highly contested by some of the country’s most promising talent. This award is awarded to players under the age of 21.



Maritzburg United’s Rushine De Reuck, another youngster who is making a name for himself, was voted Absa Premiership Defender of the Season.

Hlompho Kekana’s strike against Orlando Pirates on 20 August 2020 was voted by the public as the Absa Premiership Goal of the Season.



In the MTN8, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler was won the MTN8 Last Man Standing in a category that was dominated by SuperSport United players.



Gaston Sirino, the Uruguay-born Mamelodi Sundowns player, was voted Telkom Knockout Player of the Season. Sirino was instrumental in inspiring Mamelodi Sundowns to Telkom Knockout triumph.



Despite losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final, Bloemfontein Celtic’s Victor Letsoalo took top honours in the competition. He was voted as the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament.

Keletso Makgalwa, the Mamelodi Sundowns forward, walked away with the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player.

In the match officials category, Jelly Chavani won the Referee of the Season while Shaun Olive won the Assistant Referee of the Season award.

WATCH: All the winners at the PSL Awards