Watford boss Flores 'not happy' with transfer situation

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores says he is "not happy" with the situation at the club as transfer deadline day draws near.

Clubs have until Tuesday to complete their business and the Premier League newcomers have been among the most active in the close-season market, bringing in 11 players.

However, Flores is looking to offload some fringe members of his squad and that is causing some uncertainty around Vicarage Road.

"It's difficult to train with 30 players in this period, one week before the market closes," he said. "There are a lot of players in our squad who are not sure if they are going to be kept or if they are going to go out.

"They need to solve their futures. For me it's not comfortable, I am not happy at the moment.

"But this is the situation we expected before we started pre-season.

"I hope everything gets solved during this weeks - that the players we want to keep, we keep finally with us, the players who have to come, come, and the players who have to go go to good teams and try to carry on with their career.

"But I am not happy. This is not a good moment for me."

Flores' business is not yet complete either, with the Spaniard adding: "We are working very hard to incorporate a couple of players."