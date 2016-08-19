Watford complete Pereyra deal

Watford have made their second signing of the day after agreeing a five-year contract with Juventus midfielder Roberto Pereyra.

Walter Mazzarri's side had been heavily linked with a move for the Argentina international and they were able to wrap up a deal late on Friday.

He joins Younes Kaboul in making the switch to Vicarage Road on the same day, although the 25-year-old Pereyra must wait for a work permit to be granted before being available for selection.

During his two seasons at Juve Pereyra won successive Serie A and Coppa Italia titles, scoring six goals in 68 appearances.

Pereyra's club form saw him recognised internationally by former Argentina boss Gerardo Martino, and he has since made 10 appearances including two in the 2015 Copa America.