Watford confirm Suarez loan move

Watford have allowed the departure of Spanish midfielder Mario Suarez on a season-long loan to Valencia.

The 29-year-old's move, after only arriving at Vicarage Road in January, was confirmed via the club's website on Tuesday.

Making just nine appearances for Fiorentina following his €5.3million transfer from Atletico Madrid, Suarez went on to play in 17 matches in half a season at Premier League outfit Watford for now-Espanyol boss Quique Sanchez Flores.

With Javi Fuego joining Flores at Espanyol, Valencia coach Pako Ayestaran needed to add grit in central midfield, making the move for Suarez a necessity.

He was a non-fixture in Watford's 1-1 draw with Southampton on the weekend, with manager Walter Mazzarri preferring Valon Behrami as the deep-lying midfielder.

Suarez will be at Valencia until at least June 2017, with the LaLiga side having an option to purchase the player for an undisclosed fee, upon the initial deal's expiration.

He is the fourth signing at the Mestalla this off-season, with Nani, Martin Montoya and Alvaro Medran all securing permanent deals.