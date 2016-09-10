Watford deserve credit for comeback victory, says Mazzarri

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri insisted his side's 4-2 victory over West Ham was down to their tactics, and not the hosts' mistakes.

Mazzarri claimed his first win as Watford manager on Saturday, his men coming from two goals down to claim a remarkable victory, with Odion Ighalo, Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue and Jose Holebas getting on the scoresheet.

And despite his counterpart Slaven Bilic having pinned the result on West Ham's slack defending, Mazzarri believes the credit must go to Watford, and is confident his side will kick on after an initially sluggish start to 2016-17.

"On the defensive level we were very afraid, mainly because West Ham played well and put pressure on us at first," Mazzarri said.

"But we had a couple of opportunities and we adjusted a couple of things at half-time and it went our way.

"In other games we've had opportunities but they didn't go in. And we won because of what we did, not West Ham's mistakes. It will give us a lot of confidence."