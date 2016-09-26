Watford got bullied all over the pitch - Deeney

Watford captain Troy Deeney lambasted his team-mates after their listless 2-0 Premier League defeat to Burnley.

Headed goals from Jeff Hendrick and Michael Keane either side of half-time gave Sean Dyche's men their first win in four league games.

The visitors' display at Turf Moor was a far cry from their stirring wins over West Ham and Manchester United coming into the match and striker Deeney offered a scathing assessment.

"It was not good enough, I can't say anything other than that, we got bullied to a man all over the pitch," he told BBC Sport.

"Burnley set up and we couldn’t handle it, they won every first and second ball, they were dogged and I don't mean that in a negative way.

"It is not the first time we have conceded from a corner. Questions need to be asked, people need to be held accountable.

"People need to take responsibility – look at Michael Keane, he just came through and said 'that is my ball, I'm going to head it', he wanted it more than the other boys involved.

"We played right into their hands, I don't know what more to say, we got bullied."

Deeney added: "We played so well against Manchester United recently but it never really looked like it was going to happen.

"We have to try to make sure the fans have more Manchester United weekends then Burnley away weekends."