Watford hand Deeney new five-year deal to end exit rumours

Watford have agreed a new five-year deal with captain Troy Deeney, ending reports linking him with a move to Premier League champions Leicester City.

Deeney enjoyed an impressive debut season in the top flight last term, scoring 13 times and supplying seven assists as Watford finished 13th.

The 28-year-old was a reported target in January for Arsenal, while the Hornets are believed to have turned down an offer of £30 million from Leicester since the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

Deeney, though, will now remain at Vicarage Road until 2021 and said: "This club really means business and I want to be part of this.

"I've listened carefully to everything the club has had to say to me recently. We've talked things through in a sensible way – and it's helped me fully deal with lots of my own thoughts.

"When you're right in the middle of something, maybe you take it for granted how quickly things are moving forward.

"I don't think I've done that; but by talking it over it's clear that Watford isn't ever going to settle for second best – and that's how I want to feel about my career so it works for me."

50% - Troy Deeney scored or assisted a higher share of goals for his team in the 2015-16 Premier League season than any other player.

Deeney last week called out people speculating over his future after conflicting reports suggesting he was on the verge of a Leicester switch and had signed a new contract.

He posted on Twitter: "If you don't know nothing, keep quiet." However, with Jamie Vardy penning a new deal to remain at the Premier League champions, Deeney has followed suit by extending his stay at Watford.

Watford CEO Scott Duxbury said: "It's been important to have considered discussions.

"Views have been shared and debated and there has always been a healthy dialogue between myself, Troy and his agent.

"Making big decisions is part of the accountability that comes with running a football club, and I'm aware of that.

"But for a player it's perhaps even more crucial, because it's about defining the future for you and your family, both professionally and personally.

"I have total respect for the time and diligence Troy has shown in coming to the conclusion he has."