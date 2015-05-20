Watford secure Gomes for Premier League return

Watford have handed Brazilian goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes a new three-year deal after securing promotion to the Premier League.

Former Tottenham keeper Gomes was signed on a 12-month contract after his White Hart Lane release at the end of last season.

However, 15 clean sheets in 44 Championship appearances has convinced the Vicarage Road hierarchy to keep Gomes on, and he looks set to remain as first choice as Watford compete in the top flight for the first time in almost a decade next term.