Watford’s fringe players set for Carabao Cup run out

Watford head coach Javi Gracia is expected to make a host of changes for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with Coventry.

The Hornets have lost all of their opening three Premier League games and Gracia is likely to give time to his fringe players in a chance for them to impress.

The likes of Daryl Janmaat, Tom Cleverley and Christian Kabasele will be hoping for minutes while summer recruits Danny Welbeck and Ismaila Sarr await their first starts for the club.

Skipper Troy Deeney (knee) misses out once more while Roberto Pererya (thigh) remains a doubt.

Coventry are unbeaten so far this season and head to Vicarage Road on the back of a 1-0 win over Sky Bet League One rivals Gillingham on Saturday.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins welcomes Fankaty Dabo and Gervane Kastaneer back from one-match bans.

Meanwhile, Josh Pask is still missing and is likely to be sidelined for some time.

Callum O’Hare, who joined on loan from near-neighbours Aston Villa last week, could make his full debut after coming off the bench at the weekend.