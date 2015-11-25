Watzke dismisses talk of Hummels rift

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has rubbished rumours of a rift with captain Mats Hummels.

Germany centre-back Hummels continues to be linked with Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, amid reports his relationship with Dortmund's staff, including Watzke, has soured.

But Watzke insists there are no problems between him and the World-Cup winner, who he also defended from recent negative press.

"Everybody gets criticised. Honestly, the massive criticism of the last days is unreasonably high in my opinion," he said.

"Today I read of a problematic relation between Mats and us. But that's definitely not true.

"Mats Hummels is a very important player for the BVB. He is our captain. I have an excellent relationship with him.

"Sometimes he is not too easy but that does not have to be a disadvantage. He is a very decent guy. We will support him entirely. There is nothing more to say about it."

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel echoed Watzke's sentiments in his media conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League trip to Krasnodar.

Tuchel said: "I do not understand why it [the reports] should make me wonder whether Mats Hummels is the right person for the captaincy".