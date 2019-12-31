Wayne Rooney excited for Derby challenge and has no retirement plans

Wayne Rooney says he has no plans to retire any time soon as he prepares for his Derby debut.

The Manchester United legend will officially join the Championship club from MLS side DC United on New Year's Day, although he has already started work in a coaching capacity.

Rooney has signed an 18-month player-coach deal at Pride Park, and is in line for his maiden appearance when Phillip Cocu's side face Barnsley on Thursday.

"I signed in the summer but I’ve been in for a few weeks now training and I’m ready to play. I’m looking forward to it," England and United's all-time record goalscorer told Sky Sports.

“I feel my body is still ready to play, I feel good. As long as I feel I can benefit the team, then I’ll play.

“I feel I can add quality to the team, experience. I feel there is plenty I can offer.”

"[The Championship is] a league that I’ve always watched and it’s a bit different to the Premier League – there are a lot more games first of all.

“Quality-wise it’s probably not as good as the Premier League but it’s a good league. You have to battle to get results and I have no problem with that.

“I think it will be similar [to MLS]. Probably better individual players. It’s a tough league and I’m ready for it.”

Rooney spent the majority of his career playing up front, although he was deployed in midfield towards the end of his Premier League career with United and Everton.

And the 34-year-old says he will let Cocu decide which position he plays in at Derby.

"I don’t know. I’ve played many different positions throughout my career and feel ability-wise I can do that," he added.

“It depends on how the manager wants to play. I’m sure I’ll play different positions again.

“It’s frustrating for a player to be around training and not being able to play. The only time that happens is when you’re injured. It’s been frustrating but not too long to go now.”

