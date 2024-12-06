Wayne Rooney documentary turning into 'horror show', with Plymouth Argyle job at risk

Wayne Rooney is enduring a torrid time as Plymouth Argyle manager, and the big-money documentary being made on his career is at risk of being scrapped entirely.

Details emerged in November that filming for a fly-on-the-wall documentary series had already started, charting Rooney's time in charge of Plymouth and his transition from playing to management.

But with results having gone against Plymouth in recent weeks, there's a real risk that the documentary is stopped. According to The Sun, both Rooney and the documentary makers may look to limit the exposure of filming during the turbulent period.

Wayne Rooney documentary turning into 'horror show'

It's not been the best of periods for Rooney (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The whole point of the documentary was to celebrate his move from player to becoming a manager," a TV insider told The Sun. “But obviously if that ends up being more of a horror show then the creators, or the Rooneys themselves, may pull the plug on the project.”

Recent weeks have seen Plymouth lose 6-1 and 4-0 away at Norwich City and Bristol City, respectively, piling the pressure on the 39-year-old.

Argyle are struggling right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

But while Rooney's job is under threat at Home Park, Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip highlighted the club's desire for Rooney to succeed.

"He's driven to turn the ship around," Dewsnip told BBC Radio Devon. "We're all behind him, we're all fighting alongside him and hopefully we can turn that into a good performance and a winning performance on Saturday."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With fellow Championship strugglers Oxford United heading to Home Park on Saturday, nothing but a win will do for Rooney and Argyle. Despite Dewsnip's comments, a defeat would leave Plymouth with just 17 points from 19 games, further putting Rooney's career in the south west at risk.

In FourFourTwo's view, scrapping the documentary is definitely the best course of action Rooney can take. Fans were already unhappy that filming had started when details emerged in November, and now his main focus has to be on turning results around - otherwise he risks further criticism about where his priorities actually lie.