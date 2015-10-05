We are behind De Boer - Bazoer

Riechedly Bazoer insists that Frank De Boer has the backing of the entire Ajax dressing room following their defeat to PSV on Sunday.

The Amsterdam club were defeated 2-1 in front of their own fans by the defending Eredivisie champions, meaning they now rely on goal difference to sit ahead of second-placed Feyenoord.

De Boer, who has led Ajax to four title wins during his tenure, has been linked to the vacant manager's position at Liverpool following the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers, but supporters have criticised him for their team's latest showing.

However, Bazoer is adamant that the club are unified and was disappointed to hear negative comments about his coach.

"Frank De Boer has become a good coach and a four-time champion with Ajax. As a team we stand fully behind De Boer, and he is behind us," the 18-year-old told De Telegraaf.

"I am sorry that the fans have expressed their criticism of him."

Two goals from Gaston Pereiro consigned Ajax to their first defeat of the domestic campaign, and Bazoer feels the onus is on them to bounce back from the poor display.

"PSV were just the better team. We were not sharp enough on the first goal. It should not, but it happens sometimes. It all has to do with focus," he added.

"It is now up to us to show that this was just one incident."