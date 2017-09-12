We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust

Radja Nainggolan says Roma will take time to adjust to Eusebio Di Francesco's methods, pointing out his team are not "robots".

The Serie A side have endured a mixed start to the season under their new coach, scraping past Atalanta before losing at home to Inter and battling to a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

But after the stalemate at the Stadio Olimpico, Nainggolan jumped to the defence of his side and predicted they will soon adjust to Di Francesco.

"We are only at the start of the season with a new coach and it will take a little time for us to be at 100 per cent for the entire match," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We're settling into the new systems and the only way to improve is through work.

"It takes time and patience to get things working perfectly as we are not robots. We must keep working and hope things improve."

And Nainggolan was pleased to hold Atletico - a result he believes can breed confidence.

"This point is important to give us confidence," he added. "In the first half we had a few chances. The draw is a good result against a great side."