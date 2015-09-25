We can compete with Manchester City - Pochettino

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino believes his side can bounce back from their derby defeat to Arsenal when they welcome Manchester City to White Hart Lane.

Spurs saw their hopes of League Cup glory ended in midweek when they suffered a 2-1 home loss at the hands of their arch rivals.

However, they are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing 1-0 on the opening day of the new season at Manchester United.

Now they host leaders City on Saturday lunchtime, with Pochettino confident they can stand toe-to-toe with their star-studded opponents.

"They have had a very good start. They are a very good team with great players," he told the club's website.

"It is a tough game. But, always in the Premier League it is very tough. Every team puts you in difficult situations.

"Our mentality is important. They do have great players, but we are a team who has quality players too.

"We can play face-to-face with them. Our mentality is that we can compete with them."

Pochettino also confirmed that, while they are all making good progress, Nabil Bentaleb, Mousa Dembele, Ryan Mason and Alex Pritchard remain on the sidelines.

"They are close, but still out," he added.