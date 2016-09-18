We deserved nothing - Guidolin

Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin made no excuses for his side following their 1-0 Premier League defeat against Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday.

The visitors were outplayed for long periods, with the hosts wasting a string of chances before substitute Charlie Austin claimed what proved to be the winner after 64 minutes.

And although Gylfi Sigurdsson did draw a fine save from Fraser Forster with four minutes left, Guidolin admitted that his side would not have deserved a share of the spoils.

"Southampton deserved to win the game and they did," he told Sky Sports.

"There is nothing else to say. We had the best intentions and before the game, I thought I would see my team play well.

"In the last 30 minutes we saw a little bit of that, but we have to change something and improve because the Premier League is difficult.

"The table doesn't look good at the moment."

Having failed to win a league game since their opening-day triumph at Burnley, Swansea now face a daunting run of fixtures which sees them host Manchester City and Liverpool before visiting Arsenal.

And Guidolin is conscious of the need to start turning things around immediately.

"We have to improve everywhere," he said. "I will have to speak to my assistants and my players to make sure that we improve as soon as possible.

"We were good in our first game, but we've lost three times in the league since then and this is not a good moment for us."