We did not deserve Madrid defeat - Granada coach

Granada coach Jose Ramon Sandoval insists his side did not deserve to lose against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Madrid midfielder Luka Modric hit an 85th minute wonder strike to give the visitors a 2-1 triumph over Granada.

Karim Benzema had put Madrid up 1-0 in the first half before Youssef El-Arabi equalised for Granada, but Sandoval's men could not hold out for a draw in front of the 17,052 crowd at the Nuevo Los Cermenes stadium.

The 47-year-old was thrilled with the effort from his side and believes Madrid will go home knowing they did not deserve the three points.

"It bothers me a lot [the result] because of the effort that the team put in," Sandoval said.

"The side did not deserve what the final score showed. It has now been two games against Madrid where we did all we could but were unable to score enough.

"But the ovation we got from the crowd gave the team a lot of spirit because they know how much effort the players put in, and that's all you can ask for when you play Madrid.

"They've come from destroying other teams and we made it difficult for them. We lost because of a goal from outside the box - a bit of genius from a player.

He added: "Today, with Madrid winning, they will go home knowing they did not deserve to win.

"A draw would have been justice."