We need Toon fans' support, says Coloccini

After a dismal start to the season, the north-east club prop up the Premier League table with just two points, and the match against Hull now appears to be a must-win fixture for under-fire manager Alan Pardew.

But, despite the pressure mounting at St James' Park, captain Coloccini has insisted the dressing room is fully committed and called on the fans to stick with the players.

"It will not be an easy game because Hull are a good team," the Argentinian wrote in his programme notes.

"It is very important that you are right behind us and support the team and the players who are on the pitch.

"You want to win every game, just like us, and we all want the best for this football club.

"We are football fans too, so we understand that things can get frustrating. But please, support the team for 90 minutes inside the stadium.

"We need your support. We have a lot of new players and a young squad. They need your backing, a push from you and a positive atmosphere to get the best out of them.

"Hopefully, you can cheer us on to three points and that will give our season a real boost."