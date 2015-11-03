We played 10 times better than Real Madrid - Di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria felt the French champions were "10 times better" than Real Madrid despite their 1-0 defeat.

A solitary goal from Madrid substitute Nacho settled Tuesday's encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning Rafa Benitez's men advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Both Adrien Rabiot and Di Maria struck the woodwork for PSG and the Argentina international bemoaned the visitors' lack of fortune on the night.

He told UEFA.com: "We delivered our best match of the season. An outstanding display. We made a mistake and were punished.

"We played 10 times better than Real. We’ll carry on that way."

The defeat ended PSG's unbeaten run in the 2015-16 season, but Laurent Blanc's side will join Madrid in the next stage of Europe's elite club competition if they win at Malmo in their next Group A outing.