We want to make history this season - Dani Alves

Barcelona defender Dani Alves says it is the club's challenge this season to "make history" and do "something unique".

The Spanish giants won the treble last season – taking out La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

Barca are top of La Liga after 14 rounds and will finish first in their group in the Champions League despite missing Lionel Messi for several weeks.

Having already won the UEFA Super Cup, Barca will also be competing in the Club World Cup as they look to win a record five trophies this season.

Dani Alves spoke on Television Espanola and explained Barca's objectives.

"We want to return into the history of football this season," the Brazilian said. "That is the objective that is there.

"This year it is our challenge to make history, to do something unique.

"We are competing well and we are in a sweet moment. But like [Barcelona coach] Luis Enrique says, we can always improve.

"Harder games will come."

Barca face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday and Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Saturday before jetting off to the Club World Cup in Japan.