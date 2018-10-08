We were superior against Valencia - Rakitic frustrated with Barca draw

Ivan Rakitic lamented Barcelona's inability to capitalise on their superiority in Sunday's LaLiga draw away to Valencia.

Lionel Messi salvaged a 1-1 draw for LaLiga champions Barcelona after cancelling out Ezequiel Garay's second-minute opener at Mestalla.

The stalemate extended Barca's winless run in the league to four matches as midfielder Rakitic vented his frustration post-game.

"I think that with the superiority that we have had it is a shame that we didn't pick up the three points," he said.

"It is unfortunate that they have been able to hurt us so easily, the goal was a shame: a corner that was badly hit at waist height."

Barca's draw came after they defeated Tottenham 4-2 in the Champions League thanks to Messi's brace on Wednesday.

Rakitic, though, refused to use fatigue as an excuse for Barca dropping points against Valencia - the result seeing Sevilla take a one-point lead into the international break.

"We know how it is and it is nothing knew," he continued. "You have trips and this is also the nice thing about football that you play every four days.

"It is good to be fighting at the top of the table, we worked hard, we were superior against one of the best teams in the league at their ground."

Barca team-mate Sergio Busquets added: "We turned the situation around in a good first half, but Valencia closed ranks and it was difficult to find spaces.

"It is a very equal league, we have to look to ourselves and try to win three points again."