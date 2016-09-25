'We were unlucky' - Bale

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale felt his team were unlucky in their 2-2 draw at Las Palmas in LaLiga on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane's men were twice pegged back after Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema had given them the lead away from home.

Tana cancelled out Asensio's opener before Sergio Araujo levelled a second time for Las Palmas in the 85th minute.

Madrid remain top despite the draw, and Bale said they were unfortunate not to collect all three points.

"We're disappointed we did not win," he said.

"We are still unbeaten in the league, but the important thing is to win three points."

Bale added: "We were unlucky with the chances we had, but now we play in Dortmund and we have to bounce back.

"We were unlucky, but that is football."

Madrid are back in action with a trip to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.