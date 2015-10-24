We will remember Ranieri's 'goading', warns Pardew

Alan Pardew has criticised the conduct of Claudio Ranieri during Leicester City's 1-0 defeat of Crystal Palace and warned the Italian that his behaviour will be remembered ahead of their next encounter.

Jamie Vardy's second-half goal after a costly error by Brede Hangeland proved decisive, the England striker becoming only the fifth home-grown player to score in seven successive Premier League matches.

But it was the touchline conduct of Leicester manager Ranieri which drew much of the focus from Pardew after the match.

He told Sky Sports News: "I thought [Ranieri] was goading our players and he didn't shake my hand at full-time, which is disappointing.

"But it's a long game and they've got to come to our place and we'll remember that."

Pardew was generally content with the performance of his team and commended their discipline and effort, but ultimately he accepted that Hangeland's error proved decisive.

"I felt we were disciplined and organised; the emphasis was on the home team," he said in his post-match media conference.

"We were comfortable - they only had a few fleeting chances. On our side we didn't really have the creativity in the final third that would open them up.

"We lacked that little bit. In the second half the mistake opened the goal up when they scored. We pushed and pushed but couldn't find a way.

"Our effort and commitment can never be faulted and that was there again today. We need a little bit of flair, a moment. We didn't really create any today."