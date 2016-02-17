We will win something together, insists Zidane

Zinedine Zidane was pleased to come through a "difficult game" unscathed after Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 triumph away at Roma in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League.

After a cagey first half at Stadio Olimpico, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 57th minute with a shot that clipped Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi on its way in.

The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser – and had a strong shout for a penalty when Florenzi went down inside the area – only to be caught on the break in the closing minutes.

Substitute Jese Rodriguez was allowed to carry the ball deep into Roma territory before angling a shot beyond Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, leaving the Serie A team with a mountain to climb in the second leg.

"It's important to score and not concede in the Champions League and that's something we've done," Zidane told UEFA.com

"We are a team, a group and the players who play less are important for the group, because we will win something together.

"It was a difficult game against a good side. The first half was tough for us.

"We played much better after the break and we created chances."