We won't let Wydad bully us - Chiefs defender Mathoho

Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho says while his side know that Saturday’s Caf Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Wydad Casablanca will be a difficult clash, they are ready to fight.

The two sides lock horns at FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm) with Chiefs taking a tight 1-0 advantage into the second leg after their heroic victory in Morocco a week ago.

Wydad are coming into the tie desperate to overturn the result and progress into the final and rested key players in Tuesday’s league clash against RSB Berkane and increased the players bonus structure for making the final as an extra incentive.

Mathoho, who is Amakhosi’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with six strikes, feels resting players before the clash at FNB Stadium will not make any difference for Wydad.

“I think it’s the same thing because those players who were rested are the ones we played against away and we managed to win the game,” said Mathoho yesterday.

Vowing to fight, Mathoho underlined the importance of not conceding. The experienced centre-back entreated his teammates to avoid losing concentration in the game.

“It’s going to be a tough game but we’re ready to fight. We’re not going to allow them to bully us. We have to switch on from the first minute until the last minute. A clean sheet is very important as it would mean we go through to the final... it’s a must to keep a clean sheet,” said the 31-year-old defender.

Tower also attributes his Champions League goalscoring exploits to his teammates.

“I am happy to be the all-time Champions League top scorer for the club. As a defender it’s not easy to score goals and that’s why I give credit to my teammates who supplied crosses before I scored these goals,” said he concluded.