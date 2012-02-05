Weather decimates Sunday Ligue 1 schedule

Snow fell overnight in Normandy, forcing the LFP to cancel the game between Caen and AJ Auxerre.

The other game scheduled at 16:00 GMT, Sochaux v Lille, was also cancelled because of a frozen pitch.

"Ninety percent of the field was OKbut there was a 15 x 2 metre strip that was dangerous," Sochaux's Damien Perquis told French TV channel Foot Plus.

On Saturday, Saint-Etienne's match against Lorient was abandoned after 10 minutes because of a frozen pitch at Geoffroy Guichard.

New dates for these three games have yet to be set.