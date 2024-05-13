Gareth Southgate addresses ongoing Manchester United managerial links
The Three Lions boss says he is fully focused on this summer's European Championships in Germany
England boss Gareth Southgate has addressed ongoing speculation linking him with taking the reigns at Manchester United.
The Three Lions manager is under contract with the FA until December 2024 but talk of him replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford has continued to heighten in recent weeks.
Southgate, 53, has only previously managed one club side in Middlesbrough but has spent the last 11 years in the England set-up.
WATCH | EVERY England Player Gareth Southgate Will Take To The Euros
Given managers including Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Jose Mourinho have also been linked with replacing Ten Hag this summer, Southgate admitted his name is not one any punters should be racing to back.
"I'm not a big gambling man. They can make their odds but it's not a conversation that's been had with me," he told ITV.
"I've got one thing to focus on and that's having as successful a tournament with England as possible. Everything else is a complete irrelevance to me."
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"If I start talking about that, then I'm already distracted from what I'm doing, so I think the country would expect that my focus is on England, and rightly so."
With his future with England beyond this summer still relatively unclear, it remains to be seen whether Southgate will venture back into club management.
Often a tricky transition, the former Aston Villa man added in a separate interview that he is relaxed regarding when discussing the situation.
"For me, it's not an issue and it never has been," he stressed. "I have to deliver a successful tournament for England. There's enough work involved in that.
"There will always be speculation about managers, because if you lose a couple of games, you're in trouble - you win a couple of games and it is a different agenda."
More Manchester United stories
Juan Mata: I spent a season on the Manchester United bench because I believed in Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United report: Fee confirmed for Michael Olise deal, ahead of summer move
Casemiro slammed by Gary Neville for error in Manchester United loss vs Arsenal
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.