Manchester City face exodus: SIX players could exit with Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is about to complete his eighth season in charge of Manchester City and knows that victory in the next three matches will seal a record fourth consecutive Premier League title and a sixth championship of his reign.

This is now by far the longest Guardiola has stayed with one club, easily outstripping the four years he managed Barcelona and the three seasons in which he was at the helm of Bayern Munich. But how much longer will the 53-year-old remain at the Etihad for? Guardiola’s current contract expires at the end of 2025 and rumours are growing that this is the date he will say farewell to the club.

If Guardiola does call it a day in 12 months time, will any of his City players take that as the opportunity to follow him out of the door? Here is a look at the players who could potentially do just that.

The Manchester City exodus: 1. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne

Like Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne’s contract is set to expire in 2025, when the Belgian playmaker will be almost 34 years old.

While City fans would love to see their talisman go on forever and his influence shows few signs of diminishing, Father Time’s influence could be the crucial factor here.

2. Stefan Ortega

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (Image credit: Alamy)

The only other player whos deal expires in 2025 is backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. A year older than City’s No.1 Ederson, the German may have to move on if he wants regular first-team football before his peak years end.

3. Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker

The England defender signed a new deal at the club last summer to end Bayern Munich’s hopes of signing him, meaning he is under contract until 2026.

But the German side are rumoured to be back in for him and at the age of 33, if Walker does want to join his former teammate Harry Kane in Bavaria or head out for another new challenge, the clock is ticking.

4. Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year’s Golden Boot winner is under contract until 2027, but as long as he keeps scoring at a record-breaking pace, Europe’s biggest clubs will always be interested in signing him.

While Haaland looks to be happy in Manchester, a future Guardiola departure could be the catalyst for one of his potential suitors to make a move, amid a reported £170million release clause.

5. Jack Grealish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If next season is to be Pep’s final campaign in Manchester, Jack Grealish will want to bounce back from what has been a stop-start year this time out, as a series of injuries have limited his action.

Like Haaland, Grealish is safely under contract until 2027, but a parting of ways with Guardiola may see one of the winger’s admirers move for him.

6. Bernardo Silva

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese has a reported £50million release clause in his deal that runs until 2026 and at the age of 29, would probably have one more big move in him, should he fancy a new challenge.

One of Guardiola’s favourite players, Silva could see a future Pep exit (Pexit, anyone?) as the chance to try his luck in Italy or Spain.

