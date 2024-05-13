Liverpool forward Luis Diaz drops future hint over PSG move: report
The 27-year-old forward joined Liverpool in 2022 from FC Porto
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been linked with a summer move to PSG.
The 27-year-old forward joined the Reds in 2022 and has since become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's success at Anfield.
Cited as being one of the players PSG are looking to bring in after Kylian Mbappe announced his intentions to leave the club, Diaz is under contract on Merseyside until 2027.
WATCH | Why Jurgen Klopp Is Leaving Liverpool
According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Liverpool are said to be quitely keeping tabs on their options in the transfer market, given Diaz's hesitation to sign a new deal.
Citing that despite his performances on the whole, the former FC Porto man is reluctant to agree fresh terms on Merseyside beyond his current contract.
“I’ve already heard from multiple contacts they’re [Liverpool] looking for a wide player. I don’t know if that’s to add to what they’ve already got,” Ornstein said on the Athletic FC podcast.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“Is it because there’s been speculation around the future of Luis Diaz, who’s yet to sign a new contract, which is quite unusual for a player who’s done so well. He’s been linked with moves elsewhere; let’s wait and see on that…”
Adding further confusion to the ongoing saga, Diaz himself has admitted recently that he is enjoying his time at the club and does not envisage a future anywhere else for now.
“I have grown a lot,” began Diaz. “From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings.
“You learn more and more to be a professional, to be a better person, to be a good teammate and a good guy. The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that.
“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100 per cent, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool incoming manager opens up on when deal to replace Jurgen Klopp will be confirmed
Liverpool report: Arne Slot begins process for first buy as Reds boss
Liverpool make contact over in-demand striker amid doubts over Darwin Nunez future: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.