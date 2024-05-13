Liverpool forward Luis Diaz drops future hint over PSG move: report

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz could be on his way out of Anfield.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been linked with a summer move to PSG.

The 27-year-old forward joined the Reds in 2022 and has since become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's success at Anfield.

Cited as being one of the players PSG are looking to bring in after Kylian Mbappe announced his intentions to leave the club, Diaz is under contract on Merseyside until 2027.

WATCH | Why Jurgen Klopp Is Leaving Liverpool

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Liverpool are said to be quitely keeping tabs on their options in the transfer market, given Diaz's hesitation to sign a new deal.

Citing that despite his performances on the whole, the former FC Porto man is reluctant to agree fresh terms on Merseyside beyond his current contract.

“I’ve already heard from multiple contacts they’re [Liverpool] looking for a wide player. I don’t know if that’s to add to what they’ve already got,” Ornstein said on the Athletic FC podcast.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Is it because there’s been speculation around the future of Luis Diaz, who’s yet to sign a new contract, which is quite unusual for a player who’s done so well. He’s been linked with moves elsewhere; let’s wait and see on that…”

Luis Diaz remains to be tied down beyond his current deal at Anfield that expires in 2027. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding further confusion to the ongoing saga, Diaz himself has admitted recently that he is enjoying his time at the club and does not envisage a future anywhere else for now.

“I have grown a lot,” began Diaz. “From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings.

“You learn more and more to be a professional, to be a better person, to be a good teammate and a good guy. The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that.

“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100 per cent, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool incoming manager opens up on when deal to replace Jurgen Klopp will be confirmed

Liverpool report: Arne Slot begins process for first buy as Reds boss

Liverpool make contact over in-demand striker amid doubts over Darwin Nunez future: report