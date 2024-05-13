Manchester United dressing room leak compounds problems for Erik ten Hag
Manchester United suffered defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and after the game, a deluge streamed into Old Trafford with such ferocity that it leaked through to the Gunners' changing room
The Manchester weather tried to rain on Arsenal’s parade on Sunday when a heavy downpour leaked into the Gunners’ changing room at Old Trafford.
Mikel Arteta’s side claimed a crucial 1-0 win away to Manchester United to keep their Premier League title bid on track.
But footage online showed how a deluge of rainwater made its way through the roof and into the away dressing room after the game.
The storm also left water streaming into the ground, with one video showing a waterfall coming down into one corner of the ground.
But supporters remained safe despite a reported 1.6 inches of rain falling in the space of two hours after the game.
The weather further dampened the mood at Old Trafford after a difficult season under Erik ten Hag.
The leaks went viral just over a week after United’s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had complained of the “disgraceful” state of the club’s offices and youth dressing rooms.
Lord Coe was also present at Old Trafford, the man leading a taskforce charged with regenerating Old Trafford and surrounding areas.
Ratcliffe has pledged £237 million to upgrade the stadium, but there has also been speculation of a new ‘Wembley of the North’ stadium being built in place of the existing one.
On the pitch, United’s season is limping to a disappointing end as they sit eighth in the table with two games to go after back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Arsenal.
Ten Hag’s side still have the chance to win silverware this season, though, as they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on 25 May.
