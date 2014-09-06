Weidenfeller plans to see out career at Dortmund

The Germany international goalkeeper has spent 12 years at Dortmund, making over 300 appearances for the the club.

During that time, Weidenfeller has won two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp.

And the former Kaiserslautern man - who was part of Germany's triumphant World Cup party earlier this year - plans to see out the remainder of his playing days at Signal Iduna Park, and insists he still has plenty to offer before calling time on his career.

"One can never say one hundred per cent, in football anything is possible," he said in an interview with T-Mobile.

"I want to play a few more years and the club has an opinion too, but in principle it would be my wish to end my career in Dortmund.

"The club, the environment, the fans -they're all things I've grown incredibly fond of in this long time.

"I've been through the bad times in Dortmund, why should I not want to enjoy the good there now?"