Weigl back in Dortmund training as recovery from broken ankle continues
After breaking his ankle in a Bundesliga draw with Augsburg in May, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl has returned to full training.
Julian Weigl has returned to full training with Borussia Dortmund as he steps up his recovery from a broken ankle sustained in May.
Weigl is targeting a September return and the midfielder on Tuesday trained with his Dortmund team-mates for the first time since his injury.
While Saturday's Bundesliga game at home to Hertha Berlin comes too soon for Weigl, the club tweeted he should be available for action "one to two weeks after the international break".
Dortmund posted videos of Weigl in training on social media to display the progress being made by the highly-rated 21-year-old, who started 30 Bundesliga matches last season.
Ein Einsatz gegen kommt für noch zu früh. Ziel ist weiterhin ein Einsatz 1-2 Wochen nach der Länderspielpause. August 22, 2017
