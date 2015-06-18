Weimann departs Villa for Derby

Austria international Andreas Weimann has left Aston Villa to join Derby County on a four-year-deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old - capped 13 times by his country - had been a regular in the Villa first team under Paul Lambert, but found opportunities limited following the appointment of Tim Sherwood in February.

"It goes without saying that we are very pleased to welcome Andreas Weimann to Derby County and we very much look forward to working with him," said Derby head coach Paul Clement.

"He has a good amount of top-flight experience to his name and, at the age of 23, he still has a lot of potential.

"Andreas is an exciting talent and he will be a positive addition to the squad, along with the recent signings of Darren Bent, Alex Pearce and Scott Carson."

Weimann is a product of Villa's youth set-up, having arrived from Rapid Vienna as a teenager.