Weiss hails second best day of his life

Weiss had been at war with his country's critical media just a few days earlier, storming out of a news conference after less than a minute, but he could not stop smiling after the thrilling Group F encounter.

"I must say the whole of Slovakia is happy. It is a fantastic day for us. We had a good preparation for the match. After the birth of my son it is the second best day of my life," he told a news conference having left his namesake son out of the team.

Slovakia, who drew 1-1 with New Zealand in their opener after conceding a stoppage time goal, lost 2-0 to Paraguay with a limp display in their second game but were completely transformed against a woeful Italy.

"Three days of preparation for Italy were not so easy for me because in my mind I had questions about the starting 11.

"This is life, you must be the coach and endure these situations," he exclaimed, before acknowledging he barely believed his team's achievement.

"This is reality, this is true. I believe everyone in Slovakia today is happy and there is a celebration in the cities. I also say to my wife 'I love you'."

