Welbeck closes on Arsenal comeback

Danny Welbeck managed an hour for the Arsenal Under-21 side on Friday as he closes in on a long-awaited return to the first team.

The England international has been out of action since April last year and was forced to undergo surgery on a knee problem in September.

Welbeck started the match against Brighton U21s and successfully completed 60 minutes before being substituted, with the score at 3-0 to the young Gunners side.

Arsene Wenger had earlier told the media he expects Welbeck to be available for first-team duties again later this month.

"Welbeck needs to play two to three games before returning with the first team," the Arsenal boss said. "He hasn't played for 10 months. We need to be patient.

"He has good basic fitness but needs rhythm again. He should be available in two to three weeks."