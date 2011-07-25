Welbeck keen to emulate Wilshere

The 20-year-old, who has won one cap for England against Ghana in March 2011, spent the 2010/11 campaign on loan at Sunderland, scoring six goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Steve Bruce's side.

GEAR:Save 10% on new Man United home and away kits. Free delivery on orders over £50

Although the Black Cats were keen on retaining the services of Welbeck, Old Trafford supremo Sir Alex Ferguson insisted that both Welbeck and midfielder Tom Cleverley - who was loaned to Wigan Athletic last season - would remain with the Red Devils.

And Welbeck has revealed that he hopes to enjoy success similar to that enjoyed by compatriot Wilshere, who profited from a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers before returning to take the Gunners' first team by storm.

"I am really happy to be back," he told PA Sport. "The time at Sunderland has benefitted me massively.

"It was a different part of my career. I went there as a boy and came back as a man. I am really happy with the way things went. I am always looking to improve.

"Jack Wilshere is a prime example of how things work. He went to Bolton and did really well, then he has gone back to Arsenal and kicked on.

"It is something quite a few of the young boys look at him and think, if he can do it, so can we.

"It would mean a lot to me to make it at United. It is the biggest club in the world. I am always going to strive to make it at United. I would be delighted to do that."

Welbeck has, to date, made just two Premier League starts in a United career that has seen him score five goals in 24 outings in all competitions.

The striker has his work cut out if he is to hold down a regular first-team place, with Wayne Rooney, Javier Hernandez, Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Owen, Federico Macheda and Mame Biram Diouf competing for places in Ferguson's attack.

NEWS:Ferguson - No loans for Welbeck or Cleverley

NEWS:Cleverley ready for United first-team role

NEWS:Wigan keen on Cleverley return