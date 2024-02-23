Welcome to Wrexham: Everything we know about Season 3

The unlikely story of two Hollywood stars and their love for Wrexham AFC has produced one of the best sporting documentary shows of recent years and viewers will be delighted to know that a new season is on the way.

Debuting in 2022, Welcome to Wrexham has charted Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia mainstay Rob McElhenney’s purchase and running of Wrexham.

Over two seasons, the show has been a huge streaming success and has helped raise the profile of Wrexham to heights that fans would not have dared dream of a few years ago. With the new season on the way, here is a look at what we know about the third instalment of Reynolds and McElhenney’s exploits in north-west Wales.

When is Welcome to Wrexham released?



The third season of Welcome to Wrexham will be released on April 18, 2024.

How can I watch Welcome to Wrexham?



Viewers in the UK will again be able to stream the show on Disney+. In the USA, the series is available via FX on Hulu.

What will Welcome to Wrexham focus on this season?



The upcoming third season will be about the current 2023-24 campaign, which has seen the Red Dragons back competing in the EFL for the first time since the 2007/08 season following last year’s promotion-winning campaign.

How the club prepared for life back in the Football League will no doubt be detailed, with various storylines both on and off the pitch likely to be included. We dare say that a famous face or two may be in there as well.

Obviously, at the time of writing, we don’t yet know how the season will end, but the club are currently well-placed for a promotion push, sitting third in the League Two table and occupying the final automatic promotion spot with ten games left to play.

