Everything we know about Ted Lasso Season 4 so far

Ted Lasso, one of the biggest hits Apple TV+ has produced, could soon be set to return to screens for the first time since May 2023.

The show follows the title character as he arrives from America to take charge of fictional Premier League side AFC Richmond – knowing little to nothing about the game itself.

It’s received a mind-boggling 93 awards and 246 nominations, according to IMDB, so, naturally, the clamour for more episodes is intense. Here’s everything we know about a new Ted Lasso season so far…

When to expect Ted Lasso Season 4

The show has been an incredible hit in its first three seasons (Image credit: Apple TV)

It was reported by Variety earlier this year that a new season was close to being confirmed, with Phil Dunster, who stars in the show as Jamie Tartt, recently adding weight to that notion.

Speaking to the Always Be Comedy podcast, Dunster said: “It’s been green-lit to write another series.

“They start writing next year, I think.”

Although still to be officially confirmed, The Direct looked back at the timeline for previous seasons and projected that if filming were to commence early next year, then we could be sitting down to watch new episodes next autumn.

Will Ted Lasso return?

Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis will be involved in some way, but exactly how is yet to be confirmed (Image credit: SAGAwards2021 via Getty Images)

Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis is expected to be involved behind the scenes at a minimum, according to Variety, but it is yet to be confirmed whether he’ll resume his on-screen role as the lead character.

Sudeikis' role in the show is important, with Warner Bros CEO Channing Dungey telling Variety: “We had always been clear that there wasn’t going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason and team weren’t feeling excited about it.

“I can tell you first-hand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it.”

Expected cast for Ted Lasso Season 4

Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the show, is one of a trio already signed up for a new season (Image credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift – who play Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, former player Roy Kent and director Leslie Higgins respectively – have already been signed up for any new season, according to Variety.

The Direct expects that all of Nick Mohammed (Nathan “Nate Shelley), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) and Sarah Niles (Dr Fieldstone) will be brought back in for the new episodes.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about a new season, Temple said: “I hope so, but I don’t know yet. I’ve heard that it sounds like it may be happening, so that’s really exciting.”

Dunster seemed less sure of his own involvement, telling the Always Be Comedy podcast: “I don’t know if I’ll be in it. There are certain members of the cast who have been ‘re-upped’ as it were.

“I’m not one of those people who’s been re-upped, but also I say that with total love and acceptance that shows move on and things happen.”

Where we left Ted Lasso in Season 3

The last we saw of Ted Lasso left further storylines to be explored (Image credit: AppleTV+)

The last we saw of Lasso was him returning to his homeland after just missing out on the Premier League, with former player Roy Kent stepping into the breach, leaving room for a reprisal of the series.

That finale also saw Keeley Jones and owner Rebecca Welton discussing the establishment of a Richmond women’s side, seemingly setting up another storyline to explore in a new season.

With plenty of scope to continue the story, and those involved making all the right noises, Ted Lasso looks to be well on the way to making a return.