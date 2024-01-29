Wrexham star tipped for huge move, following stratospheric rise

Lee Trundle has heaped praise on Wrexham’s Paul Mullin and believes the striker has all the attributes to succeed at a higher level.

Mullin joined Wrexham from Cambridge United on a free transfer in July 2021 and his goals were instrumental as the Welsh club earned promotion into League Two under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The 29-year-old has netted 86 times in 113 appearances across all competitions for The Red Dragons and has been in fine form this season.

His 10 goals and five assists have helped Wrexham carry their momentum from last season forward and they currently sit second, five points behind Stockport but with a game in hand.

And Trundle, who played for Wrexham between 2001 and 2003, likened himself to Mullin and said he deserves a chance to show what he’s capable of on a bigger stage.

Trundle said: "I'd look at Paul Mullin at Wrexham as I think he deserves a chance to prove himself at a higher level. He has all the attributes - finishing, technique, touch, and I think he's a very good player.

“You don't know how good a player is if they don't get the chance!

“Everything about Wrexham indicates that they're setting up to play Premier League football - the owners have said it themselves.

“I've seen it with Swansea and I was a part of that journey who not only got to the Premier League but also won the League Cup and attained Europa League football! If you had said that 15 years ago, nobody would have believed you and you would have been silly even to say it! That's the beauty of football.”

Wrexham face Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup next before a clash with Salford City.

