Well boss Robinson upbeat ahead of Celtic trip

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson senses his players are growing in belief as they prepare to face Celtic.

Robinson’s side have been in the top four in the Ladbrokes Premiership for a number of weeks and have won seven of their last 10 matches.

They also came close to getting something at Ibrox two weeks ago, deservedly leading until conceding from a counter-attack in first-half stoppage-time before losing the game from a late set-piece.

And Robinson believes they have taken encouragement from their positive display against Rangers.

“It has certainly given the players confidence,” he said. “Sometimes I wish they believed in themselves as much as I believe in them, and that’s the hard bit, convincing people that you can go to these places and put on a performance and get results.

“They are starting to believe. Our position, our style of play has been attractive on the eye, we are scoring a lot of goals and there’s no reason why we can’t (get a result).

“Of course the realism is Celtic on their day are a very, very good side, as are Rangers, so we have to be at the top of our game.

“But I feel after the Rangers game they believed in what we did and believe in each other. I think we have a strong squad, so why not?”

Motherwell also caused Celtic problems at Fir Park in August by getting on the front foot early on, pressing Celtic and taking the lead, but the champions took control after the break and went on to win 5-2.

Robinson feels the players have to adopt the same positive approach at Parkhead.

“They have to be,” he said. “If you go with a negative mind-set you may as well be beaten before you start.

“We went to Rangers, we played two up top, we might change the system again or go with what we have done all season because that system caused them problems here, albeit for 35 minutes.

“But I think we are fitter, stronger and more versed in what we do than at that stage of the season, as Celtic probably are.

“Make no mistake, it’s a tough game for us but we are certainly going with a positive mind-set.”