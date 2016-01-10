Wellington Phoenix 0 Brisbane Roar 0: Roar edge clear at summit with stalemate

Brisbane Roar edged into the outright lead in the A-League after playing out a goalless draw at Wellington Phoenix.

A combination of international call-ups, injuries and suspensions meant selection upheaval for both teams and recalled Brisbane striker Jean Carlos Solorzano spurned his side's best chances during the first half.

Solorzano saw Andrew Durante head his curling effort to safety before firing at Phoenix goalkeeper Glen Moss from close range.

Michael McGlinchey, deputising for injury absentee Roy Krishna in attack for Wellington, drew a sharp stop from Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young before half-time.

The Phoenix are now without a win in five matches, although they threatened to steal the points in stoppage time when Kwabena Appiah's effort was deflected over.

Second-placed Western Sydney Wanderers' 3-2 defeat to Melbourne City on Saturday means Brisbane are now a point clear at the top of the standings.