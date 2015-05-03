Wellington Phoenix 0 Melbourne City 2: Surprise win sets up semi-final derby

Melbourne City sealed an A-League semi-final clash with local rivals Melbourne Victory after their upset 2-0 Elimination Final win over Wellington Phoenix on Sunday.

A tense affair at Westpac Stadium sprung to life in the second half as Josh Kennedy and a Glen Moss own goal in the space of 11 minutes swung the game in City's favour.

Phoenix never stopped trying to get back into the contest but struggled to break down a stubborn City rearguard.

The reward for City is a Melbourne derby against Premiers' Plate winners Victory for a spot in this year's final.

