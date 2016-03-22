Welsh FA accused of bias after Henry completes A licence

Thierry Henry's recent completion of the UEFA A licence has not pleased everyone, with the FA of Wales (FAW) being accused of bias in light of the Frenchman's success.

The Arsenal great completed his A licence through the FAW earlier this month in less time than former Swansea and Cardiff City player Will Foley believes possible.

Foley said the FAW had a track record of pushing through "big names" quicker than other candidates, with the likes of Jens Lehmann, Marcel Desailly, Patrick Vieira, David Ginola and even Everton manager Roberto Martinez having completed their coaching badges under the guidance of FAW technical director Osian Roberts.

"There was no way humanly possible Thierry had even completed his UEFA B licence and could have finished all his assessments and tasks on the A licence when everyone else participating on the course has not even had the chance," Foley told the Daily Mail.

"Where does it end with the Welsh FA? Are they not worried that someone somewhere will start asking to see proof that all these top names are completing what is required by UEFA to fully pass the courses?

"They are quite openly putting certain chosen names through the courses without completing the so-called allotted number of hours which all the candidates have to be seen to be doing. The big names get an easy ride while the others have to do it the hard way."